News & Insights

Markets
EL

Consumer Sector Update for 08/18/2023: EL, FTCH, BLMN, ROST

August 18, 2023 — 03:48 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Consumer stocks were mixed late Friday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) increasing 0.3% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) shedding 0.4%.

In company news, Estee Lauder (EL) shares were down 3.7%. The company said Friday it expects to report a loss in fiscal Q1 ending Sept 30 after reporting a surprise profit in the preceding three-month period.

Farfetch (FTCH) shares plunged nearly 46% after the company missed analysts' revenue expectations and set below-consensus guidance.

Bloomin' Brands (BLMN) shares rose 8.2%. Activist investor Starboard Value has taken a 5% stake in the parent company of Outback Steakhouse to become one of the top five shareholders in the restaurant operator, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Ross Stores (ROST) rose 5.1% after it reported late Thursday stronger-than-expected fiscal Q2 results and raised its full-year guidance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

EL
FTCH
BLMN
ROST

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.