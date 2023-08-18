Consumer Sector Update for 08/18/2023: EL, FTCH, BLMN, ROST

Consumer stocks were mixed late Friday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) increasing 0.3% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) shedding 0.4%.

In company news, Estee Lauder (EL) shares were down 3.7%. The company said Friday it expects to report a loss in fiscal Q1 ending Sept 30 after reporting a surprise profit in the preceding three-month period.

Farfetch (FTCH) shares plunged nearly 46% after the company missed analysts' revenue expectations and set below-consensus guidance.

Bloomin' Brands (BLMN) shares rose 8.2%. Activist investor Starboard Value has taken a 5% stake in the parent company of Outback Steakhouse to become one of the top five shareholders in the restaurant operator, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Ross Stores (ROST) rose 5.1% after it reported late Thursday stronger-than-expected fiscal Q2 results and raised its full-year guidance.

