Consumer Sector Update for 08/18/2022: KSS, BJ, SPTN, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were mixed premarket Thursday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was 0.02% higher and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was down 0.01%.

Kohl's (KSS) was shedding over 8% in value after it reported fiscal Q2 adjusted earnings of $1.11 per diluted share, down from $2.48 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1.12.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings (BJ) was climbing past 8% after it reported adjusted Q2 earnings of $1.06 per diluted share, up from $0.82 a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ estimated $0.81.

SpartanNash (SPTN) was over 10% higher after it reported fiscal Q2 adjusted earnings of $0.66 per share, up from $0.60 a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ estimated $0.54.

