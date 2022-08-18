Consumer Sector Update for 08/18/2022: BJ,BBBY,GME,KSS,EL

Consumer stocks returned to positive ground this afternoon, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) rising 0.4% and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) advancing 0.1%.

In company news, BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings (BJ) gained 7% on Thursday after the warehouse retailer raised it full-year outlook and reported better-than-expected Q2 earnings and sales, bolstered by increased customer traffic and market share.

Estee Lauder (EL) was 1.7% higher, recovering from an early 3% slide, after the cosmetics company reported year-over-year declines in its fiscal Q4 earnings and sales but still topped analyst estimates. Excluding one-time items, it earned $0.42 per share, down from $0.78 per share during the same quarter last year, while sales slipped 10% to $3.56 billion. Analysts, on average, had been expecting $0.36 per share and $3.48 billion, respectively.

Kohl's (KSS) dropped 8% after the department store chain slashed its full-year outlook as high inflation is expected to further impact demand that's already softening, which drove lower-than-expected results during the fiscal second quarter.

Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) plunged 19% after a regulatory filing showed GameStop (GME) board chairman and activist investor Ryan Cohen could begin selling down his entire stake in the homegoods retailer as soon as this week.

