Consumer Sector Update for 08/18/2022: BBBY, GME, KSS, EL

Consumer stocks were edging lower in Thursday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) each slipping 0.2%.

In company news, Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) plunged 21% after a regulatory filing showed GameStop (GME) board chairman and activist investor Ryan Cohen plans to begin selling down his entire 9.5 million-share stake in the homegoods retailer as soon as this week.

Kohl's (KSS) dropped 7% after reporting declines in its fiscal Q2 results compared with year-ago levels and the department-store retailer also slashing its FY22 profit and sales forecasts below analyst expectations. The company is now projecting non-GAAP net income this year in a range of $2.80 to $3.20 per share, down from $6.45 to $6.85 per share previously and trailing the Capital IQ consensus expecting it to earn $4.94 per share for the year.

Estee Lauder (EL) was 2.1% higher, recovering from an early 3% slide, after the cosmetics company reported year-over-year declines in its fiscal Q4 earnings and sales but still topped analyst estimates. Excluding one-time items, it earned $0.42 per share, down from $0.78 per share during the same quarter last year, while sales slipped 10% to $3.56 billion. Analysts, on average, had been expecting $0.36 per share and $3.48 billion, respectively.

