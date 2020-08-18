Consumer Sector Update for 08/18/2020: SE,KSS,UONE

Consumer stocks were gaining in Tuesday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF climbing 0.5% while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF was posting a 0.8% gain.

In company news, Sea (SE) climbed more than 9% after the Singapore-based streaming entertainment company reported a 95.3% increase in non-GAAP Q2 revenue compared with year-ago levels, rising to $1.29 billion and beating the Capital IQ consensus expecting $1.06 billion in adjusted revenue for the three months ended June 30.

Kohl's (KSS) dropped nearly 17% after the retailer reported a non-GAAP net loss of $0.25 per share for its Q2 ended August 1, reversing a $1.55 per share adjusted profit during the same quarter last year, while total revenue declined 23% year-over-year to $3.41 billion. Analysts, on average, had been expecting a non-GAAP Q2 net loss of $0.88 per share on $3.07 billion in revenue.

Urban One (UONE) dropped 25% after the television and radio broadcaster Tuesday filed a preliminary prospectus for an at-the-market offering of up to $25 million of its Class A common shares. Net proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes, including paying down existing debt.

