Consumer Sector Update for 08/18/2020: AAP, KSS, WMT, XLP, XLY

Consumer firms were climbing in Tuesday's premarket trading. Shares of the consumer staples S&P 500 (XLP) ETF were up 0.19% and the consumer discretionary (XLY) was 0.7% higher.

Advance Auto Parts (AAP) was gaining more than 5% in value as it reported fiscal Q2 adjusted EPS of $2.92, up from $2 in the same period last year. The average estimate of analysts polled by Capital IQ had called for $1.97 per adjusted share.

Kohl's (KSS) was down more than 8% as it swung to a Q2 adjusted loss of $0.25 per share from adjusted income of $1.55 a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ projected a loss of $0.88 per share.

Walmart (WMT) was marginally lower after reporting fiscal Q2 adjusted earnings of $1.56 per share, a year-over-year increase from $1.27 per adjusted share. Analysts polled by Capital IQ were looking for adjusted EPS of $1.25.

