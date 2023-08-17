Consumer Sector Update for 08/17/2023: LL, GAMB, CHGG, SGHC

Consumer stocks were lower in late Thursday afternoon trading with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) down 1.1% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) shedding 1.6%.

In corporate news, LL Flooring (LL) shares dropped 3% after its founder rescinded his offer to buy the company.

Gambling.com (GAMB) jumped 15% after the company reported Q2 revenue and earnings per share exceeded analyst estimates.

Super Group (SGHC) surged 15% after the company posted Q2 earnings and revenue that topped forecasts by analysts.

Chegg (CHGG) rose 12% after the company said late Wednesday its board has increased the buyback program for shares or convertible notes by $200 million.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.