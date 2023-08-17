Consumer Sector Update for 08/17/2023: DOLE, BALL, WMT, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were steady pre-bell Thursday as the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) and Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) were recently inactive.

Dole (DOLE) was climbing past 3% after it reported Q2 adjusted earnings of $0.51 per diluted share, down from $0.55 a year earlier but still exceeding the $0.34 estimate from four analysts polled by Capital IQ.

Ball (BALL) was up more than 3% after saying it has agreed to sell its aerospace business to BAE Systems for $5.6 billion in cash.

Walmart (WMT) was slightly advancing after it reported fiscal Q2 adjusted earnings of $1.84 per share, up from $1.77 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1.71.

