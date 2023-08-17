News & Insights

Consumer Sector Update for 08/17/2023: CHGG, SGHC, JUPW

August 17, 2023 — 01:48 pm EDT

Consumer stocks were lower Thursday afternoon with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) down 0.4% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) shedding 0.5%.

In corporate news, Chegg (CHGG) shares rose 13% after the company said late Wednesday its board has increased the buyback program for shares or convertible notes by $200 million.

Super Group (SGHC) shares jumped 17% after the company's Q2 earnings and revenue topped forecasts by analysts.

Jupiter Wellness (JUPW) surged 15% after the company said it secured an unnamed beverage manufacturer and packager to start production of Safety Shot, set to begin in Q4.

