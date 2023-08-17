Consumer Sector Update for 08/17/2023: ALL, RSKD, MA, WHF

Financial stocks were steady in Thursday afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index almost flat and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) edging down 0.1%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was falling 2.1% and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was up 0.1%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) was falling 3.8% to $27,986, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was rising 6 basis points to 4.314%.

In economic news, US initial jobless claims fell to 239,000 during the week ended Aug. 12, from an upwardly revised 250,000 in the previous week, versus expectations for a decrease to 240,000 in survey compiled by Bloomberg as of 7:31 am ET Thursday.

In company news, Allstate (ALL) shares dropped 1%. The company said Thursday its estimated catastrophe losses for July were $313 million, or $247 million after taxes.

WhiteHorse Finance (WHF) was marginally higher after saying it has launched a registered public offering of notes.

Riskified (RSKD) was shedding 1.4%. The company said Thursday it has expanded its partnership with Mastercard (MA) to include a new integration designed to help customers mitigate the risk of fraud and chargebacks.

