Consumer Sector Update for 08/17/2022: TJX,DNUT,WEBR,TGT

Consumer stocks were ending broadly lower in Wednesday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) slipping 0.3% and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) sinking 1.0%.

Data Wednesday showed US retail sales were flat during July, down from a revised 0.8% increase in June and trailing market estimates expecting a 0.1% rise last month.

In company news, TJX Companies (TJX) rose 2.9% after raising its forecast for FY23 profit margin and the retailer reported non-GAAP net income also exceeding Street views. Excluding one-time items, it earned $0.69 per share during the three months ended July 30, up from $0.64 per share during the same quarter last year and beating the Capital IQ consensus by $0.04 per share.

To the downside, Target (TGT) fell 2.5% after the retailer reported a steep decline in its fiscal Q2 profit compared with year-ago levels, missing Wall Street forecasts, and a 3.5% year-over-year increase in sales that also fell slightly short of analyst estimates. Excluding one-time items, the company earned $0.39 per share on $26.04 billion in sales during the three months ended July 30 compared with the Capital IQ consensus looking for $0.72 per share on $26.07 billion in sales.

Weber (WEBR) slid 7.3% after Citigroup Wednesday cut its investment recommendation for the outdoor cooking equipment company to sell from neutral and also slashed its price target for the stock by $4.25 to $2.75 a share.

Krispy Kreme (DNUT) tumbled over 11% after the donut chain Wednesday reported Q2 results trailing analyst expectations and also projecting FY22 earnings and sales under the consensus view. It earned $0.08 per share during the three months ended July 3, reversing a $0.05 per share loss last year but trailing the Capital IQ consensus, while net sales grew 7.4% to $375.2 million compared with the $385.9 million analyst mean.

