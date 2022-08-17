Markets
Consumer Sector Update for 08/17/2022: DNUT,WEBR,TGT

Consumer stocks were broadly lower in Wednesday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) slipping 0.2% and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) sinking 1.2%.

Data Wednesday showed US retail sales were flat during July, down from a revised 0.8% increase in June and trailing market estimates expecting a 0.1% rise last month.

In company news, Krispy Kreme (DNUT) tumbled almost 14% after the donut chain Wednesday reported Q2 results trailing analyst expectations and also projecting FY22 earnings and sales under the consensus view. It earned $0.08 per share during the three months ended July 3, reversing a $0.05 per share loss last year but trailing the Capital IQ consensus, while net sales grew 7.4% to $375.2 million compared with the $385.9 million analyst mean.

Weber (WEBR) slid 4.5% after Citigroup Wednesday cut its investment recommendation for the outdoor cooking equipment company to sell from neutral and also slashed its price target for the stock by $4.25 to $2.75 a share.

Target (TGT) fell 2.8% after the retailer reported a steep decline in its fiscal Q2 profit compared with year-ago levels, missing Wall Street forecasts, and a 3.5% year-over-year increase in sales that also fell slightly short of analyst estimates. Excluding one-time items, the company earned $0.39 per share on $26.04 billion in sales during the three months ended July 30 compared with the Capital IQ consensus looking for $0.72 per share on $26.07 billion in sales.

