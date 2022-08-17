Markets
Consumer Sector Update for 08/17/2022: DNUT, MNSO, TGT, XLP, XLY

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Consumer stocks were leaning lower premarket Wednesday. The Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was down more than 1% and the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was slipping by 0.57% recently.

Krispy Kreme (DNUT) reported Q2 adjusted diluted earnings of $0.08, swinging back to profit from last year's loss of $0.05 per share. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected earnings of $0.10. Krispy Kreme was shedding over 8% in value recently.

MINISO Group Holding (MNSO) was 5% higher after saying its board approved a special cash dividend of $0.172 per American depositary share or $0.043 per ordinary share.

Target (TGT) was over 2% lower after it reported fiscal Q2 adjusted earnings of $0.39 per diluted share, down from $3.65 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ forecast $0.72.

