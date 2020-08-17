Consumer Sector Update for 08/17/2020: OSTK,JD,CCL,CUK

Consumer stocks were gaining in Monday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF climbing 0.7% while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF was posting a 1.2% gain.

In company news, Overstock.com (OSTK) climbed nearly 24% after Piper Sandler Monday began analyst coverage of the online retailer with an overweight stock rating and a $140 price target

JD.com (JD) rose 5.7% after the Chinese e-commerce company reported improved Q2 financial results compared with year-ago levels and also beating Wall Street estimates. Excluding one-time items, it earned RMB3.51 per American depositary share during the three months ended June 30, up from RMB2.30 per ADS during the same quarter last year and exceeding the Capital IQ consensus expecting RMB2.63 per ADS. Revenue increased 34% year-over-year to RMB201.1 billion, also topping the RMB190 billion analyst mean.

Carnival (CCL,CUK) fell 4.3% after the vacation cruise company late Friday priced a $900 million private placement of 9.875% second-priority senior secured notes due 2027. Net proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes, the company said.

