Consumer Sector Update for 08/17/2020: JD, FAMI, NIU, XLP, XLK

Consumer firms were climbing pre-bell Monday. Shares of the consumer staples S&P 500 (XLP) ETF were 0.11% higher and the consumer discretionary (XLY) ETF was up 0.82% in recent trading.

JD.com (JD) was gaining more than 5% in value after the Chinese e-commerce company reported Q2 results, which improved year over year and beat expectations of analysts surveyed by Capital IQ. The company's Q2 adjusted EPS was 3.51 Chinese renminbi ($0.50), up from 2.30 renminbi in the year-ago quarter and higher than the 2.63 renminbi consensus. Reported earnings were 10.47 renminbi per ADS, up from 0.36 renminbi in the year-earlier period.

Farmmi Inc. (FAMI) was 0.9% lower after saying it has moved to a new production facility at No. 888 Tianning St. in Lishui, Zhejiang Province in China, to accommodate the needed production capacity expansion due to higher demand.

Niu Technologies (NIU) was down more than 1% even as it reported Q2 net income of RMB0.73 ($0.10) per American depositary share, up from RMB0.67 per ADS in the comparable period in 2019. For Q3, Niu expects revenue to be in the range of RMB850 million to RMB950 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 30% to 45%.

