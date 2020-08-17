Consumer Sector Update for 08/17/2020: DEO,OSTK,JD,CCL,CUK

Consumer stocks pared their prior advance in Monday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF climbing 0.6% while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF was posting a 1.3% gain.

In company news, Diageo (DEO) was hanging on to a 1.1% gain shortly before Monday's closing bell after announcing plans to buy Aviation Gin and its majority owner, Davos Brands, for up to $610 million. Under terms of the proposed transaction, Diageo will make a $335 million initial payment for the craft distillery company, which is also eligible for up to $275 million in additional payments based on its financial performance over the next 10 years.

Overstock.com (OSTK) surged over 27% to a new record high of $118.88 a share after Piper Sandler Monday began analyst coverage of the online retailer with an overweight stock rating and a $140 price target

JD.com (JD) rose 7.5% after the Chinese e-commerce company reported improved Q2 financial results compared with year-ago levels and also beating Wall Street estimates. Excluding one-time items, it earned RMB3.51 per American depositary share during the three months ended June 30, up from RMB2.30 per ADS during the same quarter last year and exceeding the Capital IQ consensus expecting RMB2.63 per ADS. Revenue increased 34% year-over-year to RMB201.1 billion, also topping the RMB190 billion analyst mean.

Carnival (CCL,CUK) fell almost 5% after the vacation cruise company late Friday priced a $900 million private placement of 9.875% second-priority senior secured notes due 2027. Net proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes, the company said.

