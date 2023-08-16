Consumer Sector Update for 08/16/2023: TJX, TGT, PFGC, LRN

Consumer stocks were lower late Wednesday afternoon with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) shedding 0.2% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) down 1%.

In company news, TJX (TJX) shares were rising 4.1%. The discount retailer reported stronger-than-expected top- and bottom-lines for fiscal Q2 on Wednesday amid favorable traffic trends. It raised its full-year guidance for comparable sales and earnings.

Target (TGT) was adding 2.5% after fiscal Q2 adjusted earnings rose more than expected by analysts.

Performance Food Group (PFGC) shares jumped 9.4% after the company posted higher fiscal Q4 results.

Stride (LRN) gained 5.3% after fiscal Q4 net income climbed more than forecast by analysts.

