News & Insights

Markets
TJX

Consumer Sector Update for 08/16/2023: TJX, TGT, PFGC, LRN

August 16, 2023 — 03:48 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Consumer stocks were lower late Wednesday afternoon with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) shedding 0.2% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) down 1%.

In company news, TJX (TJX) shares were rising 4.1%. The discount retailer reported stronger-than-expected top- and bottom-lines for fiscal Q2 on Wednesday amid favorable traffic trends. It raised its full-year guidance for comparable sales and earnings.

Target (TGT) was adding 2.5% after fiscal Q2 adjusted earnings rose more than expected by analysts.

Performance Food Group (PFGC) shares jumped 9.4% after the company posted higher fiscal Q4 results.

Stride (LRN) gained 5.3% after fiscal Q4 net income climbed more than forecast by analysts.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TJX
TGT
PFGC
LRN

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.