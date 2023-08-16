News & Insights

Consumer Sector Update for 08/16/2023: TGT, LRN, PFGC

August 16, 2023 — 01:57 pm EDT

Consumer stocks were mixed in Wednesday afternoon trading, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) increasing 0.2% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) down 0.4%.

In company news, Target (TGT) was adding more than 3% as it posted fiscal Q2 adjusted earnings of $1.80 per diluted share, up from $0.39 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1.42.

Performance Food Group (PFGC) shares were up past 8% after the company posted higher fiscal Q4 results year-over-year.

Stride (LRN) was climbing 4.5% after it reported fiscal Q4 net income of $1.01 per diluted share, up from $0.66 a year earlier. Three analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.87.

