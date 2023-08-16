Consumer Sector Update for 08/16/2023: TGT, LRN, JD, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were mixed pre-bell Wednesday with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) recently advancing by 0.3% while Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was down 0.4%.

Target (TGT) was gaining more than 5% as it posted fiscal Q2 adjusted earnings of $1.80 per diluted share, up from $0.39 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1.42.

Stride (LRN) was climbing past 12% after it reported fiscal Q4 diluted net income of $1.01 per diluted share, up from $0.66 a year earlier. Three analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.87 per share.

JD.com (JD) reported Q2 non-GAAP earnings of 5.39 renminbi ($0.74) per diluted American depositary share, up from 4.06 renminbi a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected 4.92 renminbi. JD.com was down more than 3% pre-bell.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.