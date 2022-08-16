Markets
WMT

Consumer Sector Update for 08/16/2022: WMT, SE, GLBE, XLP, XLY

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Consumer stocks were gaining pre-bell Tuesday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was up 0.24% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was climbing 0.18% recently.

Walmart (WMT) reported fiscal Q2 adjusted earnings of $1.77 per share, down from $1.78 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1.60. Walmart shares were more than 4% higher recently.

Sea (SE) shares were down more than 3% after it reported a Q2 loss of $1.03 per share, compared with a loss of $0.61 a year ago. Five analysts polled by Capital IQ estimated a loss of $1.23.

Global-e Online (GLBE) reported a Q2 net loss of $0.31 per diluted share, widening from a $0.25 loss a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a loss of $0.30 per share. Global-e Online shares were rallying past 15% recently.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

WMTSEGLBEXLPXLY

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

MTNewswires

Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

Learn More

More from MTNewswires

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular