Consumer Sector Update for 08/16/2022: WMT, SE, GLBE, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were gaining pre-bell Tuesday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was up 0.24% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was climbing 0.18% recently.

Walmart (WMT) reported fiscal Q2 adjusted earnings of $1.77 per share, down from $1.78 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1.60. Walmart shares were more than 4% higher recently.

Sea (SE) shares were down more than 3% after it reported a Q2 loss of $1.03 per share, compared with a loss of $0.61 a year ago. Five analysts polled by Capital IQ estimated a loss of $1.23.

Global-e Online (GLBE) reported a Q2 net loss of $0.31 per diluted share, widening from a $0.25 loss a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a loss of $0.30 per share. Global-e Online shares were rallying past 15% recently.

