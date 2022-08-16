Consumer Sector Update for 08/16/2022: GLBE, WMT, SE

Markets
Consumer stocks were helping lead the broader Tuesday market higher, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) climbing 1.2% and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) rising 1.7%.

In company news, Global-e Online (GLBE) added 26% after the cross-border online retailer said its Q2 revenue grew more than 52% over year-ago levels, topping Wall Street expectations, and projected revenue for the current quarter exceeding analyst estimates. It also raised its FY22 revenue guidance by $23 million on both sides of its prior forecast range, now expecting between $406 million to $426 million compared with the Capital IQ consensus looking for $390.4 million.

Walmart (WMT) gained 5.9% after the retailer pared its expected FY23 profit decline following above-consensus earnings and sales for its Q2. The company is now projecting non-GAAP FY23 net income to fall between 9% to 11% compared with its prior forecast looking for a 11% to 13% slide from its $6.46 per share adjusted profit last year. The new guidance indicates a $5.75 to $5.87 per share profit this year, excluding one-time items. The Street is at $5.68 per share.

Sea (SE) slid over 14% after the ecommerce company saw its Q2 net loss widen to $1.03 per share during its Q2 ended June 30 from $0.61 per share during the same quarter in 2021, while revenue increased 28.9% year-over-year to $2.94 billion but still trailed the $3.03 billion analyst mean.

