Consumer Sector Update for 08/15/2023: ONON, LL, HD, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were leaning lower premarket Tuesday as the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was 0.42% lower while the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was recently down 0.7%.

On Holding (ONON) was slipping past 9% after it reported Q2 adjusted earnings of 0.04 Swiss francs ($0.05) per diluted class A share, down from 0.14 Swiss francs a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected 0.12 Swiss francs.

LL Flooring Holdings (LL) was up more than 12% after saying it is exploring strategic options, including a potential sale, merger, or other transactions to maximize shareholder value after receiving multiple expressions of interest.

Home Depot (HD) was slightly lower after it reported fiscal Q2 earnings of $4.65 per diluted share, down from $5.05 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $4.45.

