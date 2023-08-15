News & Insights

Consumer Sector Update for 08/15/2023: LL, ONON, EDBL

August 15, 2023 — 02:34 pm EDT

Consumer stocks were weaker Tuesday afternoon with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) dropping 0.9% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) down 1.2%.

Redbook US same-store sales in the week ended Aug. 12 rose 0.7% from a year earlier after a 0.3% year-over-year increase in the previous week.

In company news, LL Flooring (LL) shares jumped 23% after the company said it was exploring strategic alternatives.

On Holding (ONON) shares listed in New York slumped 14% as the Swiss sports shoe maker's Q2 earnings declined.

Edible Garden (EDBL) shares rose 21% after the company said Tuesday it received a grant from the US Department of Agriculture Organic Certification Program managed by the Farm Service Agency.

MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
