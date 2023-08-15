Consumer Sector Update for 08/15/2023: GOL, LL, ONON, EDBL

Consumer stocks were weaker late Tuesday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) dropping 1.1% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) down 1.5%.

Redbook US same-store sales in the week ended Aug. 12 rose 0.7% from a year earlier after a 0.3% year-over-year increase in the previous week.

In company news, Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (GOL) shares fell 13% after Citigroup downgraded the stock to neutral from buy.

LL Flooring (LL) shares jumped 25% after the company said it was exploring strategic alternatives.

On Holding (ONON) shares listed in New York slumped 5% as the Swiss sports shoemaker's Q2 earnings declined.

Edible Garden (EDBL) shares rose 16% after the company said Tuesday it received a grant from the US Department of Agriculture Organic Certification Program managed by the Farm Service Agency.

