Consumer Sector Update for 08/15/2022: WEBR,CENN,GO,DASH

Consumer stocks were mostly higher in Monday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) climbing 0.9% and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) rising 0.8%.

In company news, Weber (WEBR) was serving up an 8.7% advance after the outdoor cooking company Monday reported a 21% year-over-year decline in its fiscal Q3 sales, dropping to $527.9 million but still exceeding the $526.8 million analyst mean for the three months ended June 30. The company also announced a "focused reduction," including removing management levels and tightening inventory levels, expected to save at least $110 million in costs during FY23.

Cenntro Electric Group (CENN) gained 5.9% after Monday saying it will build its Metro electric vehicles in-house and market it directly to its own distributors in the US, ending channel partner distribution after about four years.

Grocery Outlet (GO) rose 1% after the food chain Monday said it was collaborating with DoorDash (DOOR) to provide free same-day grocery deliveries for member customers at nearly 400 US locations. DoorDash shares were slipping 0.5% in recent trade.

