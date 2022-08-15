Consumer Sector Update for 08/15/2022: RGS,WEBR,CENN,GO,DASH

Consumer stocks were ending near intra-day highs, trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) both adding about 1.0%.

In company news, Regis (RGS) jumped 75% higher after the haircut chain Monday said lenders have agreed to extend the maturity of its existing credit facility by more than 17 months until August 31, 2025. The loan package consists of a $180 million term loan and a $55 million revolving credit facility.

Weber (WEBR) was serving up an 5.3% advance after the outdoor cooking company Monday reported a 21% year-over-year decline in its fiscal Q3 sales, dropping to $527.9 million but still exceeding the $526.8 million analyst mean for the three months ended June 30. The company also announced a "focused reduction," including removing management levels and tightening inventory levels, expected to save at least $110 million in costs during FY23.

Cenntro Electric Group (CENN) gained 6.5% after Monday saying it will build its Metro electric vehicles in-house and market it directly to its own distributors in the US, ending channel partner distribution after about four years.

Grocery Outlet (GO) was little changed, giving back a 1% midday rise after the food chain Monday said it was collaborating with DoorDash (DOOR) to provide free same-day grocery deliveries for member customers at nearly 400 US locations. DoorDash shares were adding 0.2%, reversing an early slide.

