Markets
RGS

Consumer Sector Update for 08/15/2022: RGS, AGS, INSE, ACI, XLP, XLY

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Consumer stocks were declining pre-bell Monday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was 0.31% lower and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was slipping by 0.54% recently.

Regis (RGS) was surging past 39% after saying it has secured an amendment to its existing credit facility extending the maturity date to Aug. 31, 2025 from March 23, 2023.

PlayAGS (AGS) gained more than 11% after it confirmed that it has received a takeover offer of $10 per share in cash from Inspired Entertainment (INSE) as reported earlier by Reuters.

Albertsons (ACI) said it is voluntarily recalling 18 store-prepared items made with King's Hawaiian pretzel rolls due to potential microbial contamination. Albertsons was recently up more than 1%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

RGS AGS INSE ACI XLP

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

MTNewswires

Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

Learn More

More from MTNewswires

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular