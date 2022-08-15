Consumer Sector Update for 08/15/2022: RGS, AGS, INSE, ACI, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were declining pre-bell Monday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was 0.31% lower and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was slipping by 0.54% recently.

Regis (RGS) was surging past 39% after saying it has secured an amendment to its existing credit facility extending the maturity date to Aug. 31, 2025 from March 23, 2023.

PlayAGS (AGS) gained more than 11% after it confirmed that it has received a takeover offer of $10 per share in cash from Inspired Entertainment (INSE) as reported earlier by Reuters.

Albertsons (ACI) said it is voluntarily recalling 18 store-prepared items made with King's Hawaiian pretzel rolls due to potential microbial contamination. Albertsons was recently up more than 1%.

