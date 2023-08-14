News & Insights

Consumer Sector Update for 08/14/2023: NKLA, TSLA, MOND, XLP, XLY

August 14, 2023 — 09:13 am EDT

Consumer stocks were mixed pre-bell Monday, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) slightly advancing and Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) down 0.5% recently.

Nikola (NKLA) was shedding more than 17% after saying it will voluntarily recall about 209 Tre battery-electric vehicles as a "precautionary measure" following investigations indicating a coolant leak inside a battery pack was the probable cause of a truck fire.

Tesla (TSLA) is lowering the starting prices of its Model Y car in China by 14,000 renminbi ($1,935), multiple media outlets reported, citing a notice from the company. Tesla was down more than 2% in recent premarket activity.

Mondee Holdings (MOND) was slipping past 2% after saying it has acquired travel services provider Skypass Travel for about $15 million in a cash and stock deal.

