LVO

Consumer Sector Update for 08/14/2023: LVO, AMC, YVR, NFLX

August 14, 2023 — 03:40 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Consumer stocks were lower late Monday afternoon with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) down 0.6% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) little changed.

In company news, LiveOne (LVO) shares jumped 12% after the company said its Courtside Group unit, doing business as PodcastOne, was cleared for a listing on Nasdaq.

AMC Entertainment (AMC) slumped 34%. A Delaware court cleared the company's stock-conversion plan, which was contested by a number of shareholders through litigation.

Liquid Media (YVR) rose 7.6%. The company said it got a non-binding term sheet for a proposed restructuring transaction from an unnamed "category-leading company."

Netflix (NFLX) said Monday it's making games available on more devices by rolling out a limited beta test to "small number" of members in Canada and the UK on select TVs starting Monday. The shares were up 0.8%.

Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
