Consumer Sector Update for 08/14/2023: AMC

Consumer stocks were lower Monday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) down 0.6% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) shedding 0.2%.

AMC Entertainment (AMC) shares slumped 34%. A Delaware court cleared the company's stock-conversion plan, which was contested by a number of shareholders through litigation.

Liquid Media (YVR) was up 10%. The company said it got a non-binding term sheet for a proposed restructuring transaction from an unnamed "category-leading company."

Netflix (NFLX) said Monday it's making games available on more devices by rolling out a limited beta test to "small number" of members in Canada and the UK on select TVs starting Monday. The shares were up 0.7%.

