Consumer Sector Update for 08/14/2020: M,DDS,DKNG,IQ

Consumer stocks were ending moderately lower on Friday, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF falling 0.2% while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF also was off nearly 0.3%.

In company news, Macy's (M) was more than 3% higher following a Crain's Chicago Business report Friday the department-store chain wants to leave or scale back its store in Chicago's upscale Magnificent Mile retail district. The move was reportedly prompted by the retailer's dissatisfaction with police response to recent looting although another source said Macy's has been discussing a possible exit since 2014 due to sliding sales at the Water Tower Place store.

Dillard's (DDS) rose over 8% after the retailer reported a Q2 net loss of $0.37 per share, up from a $1.59 per share loss during the year-ago period and beating the three-analyst consensus expecting a GAAP net loss of $4.93 per share and a $4.68 per share adjusted loss for the 13 weeks ended August 1, according to Capital IQ.

Among decliners, DraftKings (DKNG) fell almost 7% after the sports betting company Friday said its net loss widened to $0.55 per share during its Q2 ended June 30 compared with a $0.15 per-share loss during the same quarter last year and also lagging the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $0.17 per share Q2 net loss. The stock also was bruised by reports the IRS thinks fantasy sports companies should pay a federal excise tax on every wager their players make.

iQIYI (IQ) dropped nearly 13% after late Thursday saying it was cooperating with a US Securities and Exchange Commission probe seeking financial and operating records since January 2018 after short-sellers Wolfpack Research in April alleged the Chinese video streaming company had engaged in fraudulent activities prior to its IPO "and has continued to do so ever since." iQIYI shares also were pressured by the company projecting Q3 revenue in a range of RMB6.95 billion to RMB7.4 billion, trailing the RMB7.5 billion analyst mean.

