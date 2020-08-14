Consumer Sector Update for 08/14/2020: DDS,DKNG,IQ

Consumer stocks were narrowly lower in Friday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF and SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF each down fractionally.

In company news, Dillard's (DDS) rose over 11% after the retailer reported a Q2 net loss of $0.37 per share, up from a $1.59 per share loss during the year-ago period and beating the three-analyst consensus expecting a GAAP net loss of $4.93 per share and a $4.68 per share adjusted loss for the 13 weeks ended August 1, according to Capital IQ.

Among decliners, DraftKings (DKNG) fell 6.9% after the sports betting company Friday said its net loss widened to $0.55 per share during the three months ended June 30 compared with its $0.15 per-share loss during the same quarter last year and trailed the Capital IQ consensus expecting a Q2 net loss of $0.17 per share.

iQIYI (IQ) dropped over 15% after late Thursday saying it was cooperating with a US Securities and Exchange Commission probe seeking financial and operating records since January 2018 after short-sellers Wolfpack Research in April alleged the Chinese video streaming company had engaged in fraudulent activities prior to its IPO "and has continued to do so ever since." iQIYI shares also were pressured by the company projecting Q3 revenue in a range of RMB6.95 billion to RMB7.4 billion, trailing the RMB7.5 billion analyst mean.

