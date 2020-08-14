Consumer Sector Update for 08/14/2020: DDS, FTCH, PRPL, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were trading flat-to-higher before markets open on Friday. Shares of staples companies in the S&P 500 (XLP) were unchanged, while the consumer discretionary firms (XLY) inched fractionally higher.

Stocks moving on the news include Dillard's (DDS), which rose more than 17% before markets open. On Thursday, the company narrowed its Q2 net loss to $0.37 per share from $1.59 per share a year earlier.

Farfetch (FTCH) was also up more than 9% after reporting a Q2 adjusted loss of $0.20, wider than a loss of $0.16 in the year-ago period but beating the $0.24 per share loss consensus estimate of analysts polled by Capital IQ.

Meanwhile, Purple Innovation (PRPL) retreated more than 5%. On Thursday, the company narrowed its Q2 net loss to $0.11 per share from $0.16 per share a year earlier but missed analysts' estimates of a net profit of $0.18 per share in a Capital IQ poll.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.