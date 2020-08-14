Markets
DDS

Consumer Sector Update for 08/14/2020: DDS, FTCH, PRPL, XLP, XLY

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Consumer stocks were trading flat-to-higher before markets open on Friday. Shares of staples companies in the S&P 500 (XLP) were unchanged, while the consumer discretionary firms (XLY) inched fractionally higher.

Stocks moving on the news include Dillard's (DDS), which rose more than 17% before markets open. On Thursday, the company narrowed its Q2 net loss to $0.37 per share from $1.59 per share a year earlier.

Farfetch (FTCH) was also up more than 9% after reporting a Q2 adjusted loss of $0.20, wider than a loss of $0.16 in the year-ago period but beating the $0.24 per share loss consensus estimate of analysts polled by Capital IQ.

Meanwhile, Purple Innovation (PRPL) retreated more than 5%. On Thursday, the company narrowed its Q2 net loss to $0.11 per share from $0.16 per share a year earlier but missed analysts' estimates of a net profit of $0.18 per share in a Capital IQ poll.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DDS FTCH PRPL XLP XLY

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    MTNewswires

    Learn More

    More from MTNewswires

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular