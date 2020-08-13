Markets
RVLV

Consumer Sector Update for 08/13/2020: RVLV,FAT,VRM

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Consumer stocks were narrowly higher, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF Thursday rising 0.1%, overcoming an earlier decline, while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF was posting a 0.4% gain.

Among stocks moving on news, Revolve Group (RVLV) climbed more than 16% after the online fashion retailer late Wednesday reported Q2 net income of $0.20 per share, reversing a $0.57 loss during the same quarter last year and crushing the Capital IQ consensus for $0.01. Net sales fell to $142.8 million from $161.9 million a year ago but topped the $119.3 million Street view.

FAT Brands (FAT) rallied Thursday, at one point surging more than 190% to $10.25 a share to touch its best price since soon after its October 2017 initial public offering. It said it was acquiring the Johnny Rockets restaurant chain for $25 million. The deal will lift Fat Brands to more than 700 franchised or company owned restaurants with more than $700 million in annual sales.

Vroom (VRM) dropped about 14.5% after the vehicle ecommerce platform company projected between $268 million to $290 million in net sales for its current Q3, trailing the consensus for $344.65 million.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

RVLV FAT VRM

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    MTNewswires

    Learn More

    More from MTNewswires

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular