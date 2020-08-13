Consumer Sector Update for 08/13/2020: RVLV,FAT,VRM

Consumer stocks were narrowly higher, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF Thursday rising 0.1%, overcoming an earlier decline, while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF was posting a 0.4% gain.

Among stocks moving on news, Revolve Group (RVLV) climbed more than 16% after the online fashion retailer late Wednesday reported Q2 net income of $0.20 per share, reversing a $0.57 loss during the same quarter last year and crushing the Capital IQ consensus for $0.01. Net sales fell to $142.8 million from $161.9 million a year ago but topped the $119.3 million Street view.

FAT Brands (FAT) rallied Thursday, at one point surging more than 190% to $10.25 a share to touch its best price since soon after its October 2017 initial public offering. It said it was acquiring the Johnny Rockets restaurant chain for $25 million. The deal will lift Fat Brands to more than 700 franchised or company owned restaurants with more than $700 million in annual sales.

Vroom (VRM) dropped about 14.5% after the vehicle ecommerce platform company projected between $268 million to $290 million in net sales for its current Q3, trailing the consensus for $344.65 million.

