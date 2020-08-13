Consumer Sector Update for 08/13/2020: LYFT,RVLV,FAT,VRM,UBER

Markets
Consumer stocks were lower in late Thursday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF slipping 0.1% while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF still was down fractionally.

Among stocks moving on news, Lyft (LYFT) fell more than 5% after the ride-hailing company again warned it may suspend its California operations after a state appeals court Thursday rejected its bid to overturn a lower court order upholding a new state law classifying its drivers as employees instead of as independent contractors. Lyft and rival Uber (UBER) are asking for a 10-day stay before the new rules take effect, according to reports.

Vroom (VRM) dropped over 18% after the vehicle ecommerce platform company projected between $268 million to $290 million in net sales for its current Q3, trailing the Wall Street consensus call expecting $344.65 million.

Revolve Group (RVLV) climbed 23% after the online fashion retailer late Wednesday reported Q2 net income of $0.20 per share, reversing a $0.57 loss during the same quarter last year and crushing the Capital IQ consensus for $0.01. Net sales fell to $142.8 million from $161.9 million a year ago but topped the $119.3 million Street view.

FAT Brands (FAT) rallied Thursday, at one point surging over 190% to $10.25 a share to touch its best price since soon after its October 2017 initial public offering. It said it was acquiring the Johnny Rockets restaurant chain for $25 million. The deal will lift Fat Brands to more than 700 franchised or company owned restaurants with more than $700 million in annual sales.

