Consumer Sector Update for 08/13/2020: FAT, GRWG, TPR, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were steady pre-bell Thursday as the consumer staples S&P 500 (XLP) ETF was unchanged and the consumer discretionary (XLY) was down 0.03%.

FAT Brands (FAT) was surging past 229% after saying it will acquire the Johnny Rockets restaurant chain for $25 million. With the acquisition, the company will have more than 700 franchised and company owned restaurants globally with annual sales above $700 million.

GrowGeneration (GRWG) was gaining more than 14% after it reported Q2 EPS of $0.06, up from $0.03 a year earlier. That exceeded the $0.05 average estimate of analysts surveyed by Capital IQ. The company also lifted its full-year 2020 revenue guidance.

Tapestry (TPR) was up more than 6% even as it swung to an adjusted fiscal Q4 loss of $0.25 per diluted share from adjusted earnings of $0.61 per diluted share a year ago. The quarterly loss was narrower than the consensus estimate for an adjusted loss per share of $0.60 from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

