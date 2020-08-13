Markets
FAT

Consumer Sector Update for 08/13/2020: FAT, GRWG, TPR, XLP, XLY

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Consumer stocks were steady pre-bell Thursday as the consumer staples S&P 500 (XLP) ETF was unchanged and the consumer discretionary (XLY) was down 0.03%.

FAT Brands (FAT) was surging past 229% after saying it will acquire the Johnny Rockets restaurant chain for $25 million. With the acquisition, the company will have more than 700 franchised and company owned restaurants globally with annual sales above $700 million.

GrowGeneration (GRWG) was gaining more than 14% after it reported Q2 EPS of $0.06, up from $0.03 a year earlier. That exceeded the $0.05 average estimate of analysts surveyed by Capital IQ. The company also lifted its full-year 2020 revenue guidance.

Tapestry (TPR) was up more than 6% even as it swung to an adjusted fiscal Q4 loss of $0.25 per diluted share from adjusted earnings of $0.61 per diluted share a year ago. The quarterly loss was narrower than the consensus estimate for an adjusted loss per share of $0.60 from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

FAT GRWG TPR XLP XLY

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    MTNewswires

    Learn More

    More from MTNewswires

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular