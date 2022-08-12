Consumer Sector Update for 08/12/2022: SPB, CHDN, HNST, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were advancing premarket Friday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was 0.31% higher, and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was climbing 0.94% recently.

Spectrum Brands Holdings (SPB) was more than 17% lower after it reported fiscal Q3 adjusted earnings of $0.54 per diluted share, down from $0.72 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1.42.

Churchill Downs (CHDN) was climbing past 3% after saying it agreed to sell its 49% stake in its United Tote Co. business to New York Racing Association's NYRA Content Management Solutions unit.

The Honest Co. (HNST) was up more than 2% after posting a Q2 per-share loss of $0.11, narrowing from a loss of $0.17 per share a year earlier. Four of five analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a loss of $0.10 per share.

