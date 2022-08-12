Consumer Sector Update for 08/12/2022: PTON,LZ,WETG,LAW

Consumer stocks were ending broadly higher in Friday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) climbing 0.7% and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) rising 2.0%.

In company news, Peloton Interactive (PTON) was speeding more than 13% higher late in Friday trading after saying it was increasing the price for its Bike+ stationary bicycles by 25% to $2,495 while the price of its Tread treadmills will climb almost 30% to $3,495 from $2,695. The company reportedly also is eliminating nearly 800 positions, with an internal memo obtained by The Wall Street Journal, saying it will shutter 16 warehouses throughout North America in addition to roughly half of its customer-service employees in Arizona and Texas also losing their jobs.

LegalZoom (LZ) surged nearly 18% on Friday after the legal-services firm reported improved Q2 results also exceeding analyst estimates. Excluding one-time items, it earned $0.05 per share during the three months ended June 30, up from $0.03 per share last year, while revenue grew 9% year-over-year to $163.9 million. The Street was at $0.02 per share and $161.3 million, respectively.

Among decliners, WeTrade Group (WETG) has turned over 18% lower, reversing a nearly 77% morning advance that followed the Chinese e-commerce company announcing a $50 million deal to sell Monkeypox virus test kits to Parkway Medical, which is set to buy 5 million nucleic acid tests and 6 million antigen test kits.

CS Disco (LAW) also was getting slammed Friday, with shares sinking as much as 56% to a record low of $12.78 apiece, after reporting Q2 results trailing Wall Street expectations and the legal services firm also guiding Q3 and FY22 revenue below analyst estimates. It recorded an adjusted net loss of $0.23 per share on $33.7 million in revenue during the three months ended June 30, missing the Capital IQ consensus looking for a Q2 loss of $0.27 per share, excluding one-time items, on $33.4 million in revenue.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.