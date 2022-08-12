Consumer Sector Update for 08/12/2022: LZ,WETG,LAW

Consumer stocks were broadly higher in Friday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) climbing 0.3% and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) rising 1.3%.

In company news, LegalZoom (LZ) surged nearly 21% on Friday after the legal-services firm reported improved Q2 results also exceeding analyst estimates. Excluding one-time items, it earned $0.05 per share during the three months ended June 30, up from $0.03 per share last year, while revenue grew 9% year-over-year to $163.9 million. The Street was at $0.02 per share and $161.3 million, respectively.

WeTrade Group (WETG) has turned almost 17% lower, reversing a nearly 77% morning advance that followed the Chinese ecommerce company announcing a $50 million deal to sell Monkeypox virus test kits to Parkway Medical, which is set to buy 5 million nucleic acid tests and 6 million antigen test kits.

CS Disco (LAW) was getting slammed Friday, with shares sinking as much as 56% to a record low of $12.78 apiece, after reporting Q2 results trailing Wall Street expectations and the legal services firm also guiding Q3 and FY22 revenue below analyst estimates. It recorded an adjusted net loss of $0.23 per share on $33.7 million in revenue during the three months ended June 30, missing the Capital IQ consensus looking for a Q2 loss of $0.27 per share, excluding one-time items, on $33.4 million in revenue.

