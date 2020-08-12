Consumer Sector Update for 08/12/2020: KRNT,EAT,JMIA

Consumer stocks were advancing in Wednesday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF climbing 1.5% while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF was posting a 0.9% gain.

In company news, Kornit Digital (KRNT) climbed about 2.4% after late Tuesday reporting an adjusted Q2 net loss of $0.03 per share, reversing its $0.11 per share non-GAAP profit during the same quarter last year but still beating the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $0.07 per share adjusted loss for the digital printing company during the three months ended June 30.

Brinker International (EAT) raced out to a more than 13% gain on Wednesday after the restaurant chain reported an adjusted loss of $0.88 per share for its fiscal Q4 ended June 24, reversing a $1.36 per share adjusted profit during the same quarter last year but still beating the Capital IQ consensus looking for a $1.37 per share net loss, excluding one-time items.

Jumia Technologies (JMIA) plunged 20% after the ecommerce platform company Wednesday reported a 10.1% revenue decline during its Q2 ended June 30 compared with year-ago levels, falling to EUR34.9 million although that still managed to beat the Capital IQ consensus expecting EUR31.6 million in Q2 revenue. It also warned gross merchandise volume likely will remain soft through the end of the year due to COVID-19 pandemic.

