Consumer Sector Update for 08/12/2020: JMIA,LRN, EAT, XLP, XLY

Consumer firms were flat to higher in Wednesday's pre-bell trading as the consumer staples S&P 500 (XLP) ETF was unchanged and the consumer discretionary (XLY) was 1% higher.

Jumia Technologies (JMIA) was slipping past 20% as it posted Q2 revenue of EUR34.9 million ($41.1 million), down from EUR38.8 million in the year-ago quarter. The consensus estimate of analysts polled by Capital IQ was for EUR 31.6 million in revenue.

K12 (LRN) was gaining more than 5%. The company on Tuesday reported fiscal Q4 non-GAAP EPS of $0.31. That beat the $0.04 average estimate of analysts polled by Capital IQ.

Brinker International (EAT) was climbing past 4% after booking an adjusted loss per share of $0.88 for fiscal Q4, reversing last year's $1.36 adjusted EPS, amid the negative impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on the restaurant company's operations during the period. Analysts polled by Capital IQ had an average loss estimate of $1.37 per share.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.