Consumer Sector Update for 08/12/2020: DKNG,KRNT,EAT,JMIA

Consumer stocks continued to advance during Wednesday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF climbing 1.5% while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF was posting a 1.3% gain.

In company news, DraftKings (DKNG) was almost 5% higher in late Wednesday trading after the Big 12 football conference Wednesday announced plans to move forward with a modified 2020 schedule, just a day after two other of the so-called Power 5 conference scrapped their seasons this year. Separately, DraftKings also said it has opened the first facility in New Hampshire taking bets on professional and collegiate sports in cooperation with the New Hampshire Lottery and The Brook casino in Seabrook, N.H.

Kornit Digital (KRNT) climbed over 6% after late Tuesday reporting an adjusted Q2 net loss of $0.03 per share, reversing its $0.11 per share non-GAAP profit during the same quarter last year but still beating the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $0.07 per share adjusted loss for the digital printing company during the three months ended June 30.

Brinker International (EAT) raced out to a nearly 14% gain on Wednesday after the restaurant chain reported an adjusted loss of $0.88 per share for its fiscal Q4 ended June 24, reversing a $1.36 per share adjusted profit during the same quarter last year but still beating the Capital IQ consensus looking for a $1.37 per share net loss, excluding one-time items.

Jumia Technologies (JMIA) plunged more than 19% after the ecommerce platform company Wednesday reported a 10.1% revenue decline during its Q2 ended June 30 compared with year-ago levels, falling to EUR34.9 million although that still managed to beat the Capital IQ consensus expecting EUR31.6 million in Q2 revenue. It also warned gross merchandise volume likely will remain soft through the end of the year due to COVID-19 pandemic.

