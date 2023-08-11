Consumer Sector Update for 08/11/2023: SHCO, SPB, PENN, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were edging higher pre-bell Friday, as the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was unchanged while the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was up slightly recently.

Soho House (SHCO) was advancing by more than 5% after it reported a fiscal Q2 net loss of $0.01 per diluted share, narrowing from a loss of $0.41 per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a loss of $0.12 per share.

Spectrum Brands Holdings (SPB) was almost 4% higher after it reported fiscal Q3 adjusted earnings from continuing operations of $0.75 per diluted share, up from $0.54 a year earlier. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ expected $0.51.

Penn Entertainment (PENN) was down more than 1% after saying a selling shareholder associated with the company's previous deal to acquire Barstool plans to offer of up to about 1.3 million of the company's shares.

