Consumer Sector Update for 08/11/2023: NWS, SHCO, SVV

Consumer stocks were slipping Friday afternoon with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) fractionally lower and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) down 0.6%.

In company news, News Corp. (NWS) shares rose past 4% after the media company's fiscal Q4 adjusted earnings late Thursday beat analysts' estimates.

Soho House (SHCO) shares were up almost 14% after the digital membership platform company posted better-than-expected fiscal Q2 results.

Savers Value Village (SVV) shares rose past 10% after UBS raised the company price target to $30 from $29 while maintaining a buy rating on the stock following Q2 results that were ahead of analysts' estimates. Baird also increased the price target to $28 from $27 and kept its outperform rating on the stock.

