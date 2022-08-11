Markets
ARHS

Consumer Sector Update for 08/11/2022: ARHS, SIX, HBI, XLP, XLY

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Consumer stocks were higher pre-bell Thursday, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) up 0.5% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) 1.2% higher.

Arhaus (ARHS) stock was gaining nearly 30% after it reported Q2 adjusted earnings of $0.28 per diluted share, up from $0.25 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.12.

Six Flags Entertainment (SIX) shares were almost 14% lower after it reported fiscal Q2 net earnings of $0.53 per diluted share, down from $0.81 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1.01.

Hanesbrands (HBI) shares were slipping past 4% after it reported Q2 adjusted earnings from continuing operations of $0.28 per diluted share, down from $0.47 a year ago. Four analysts polled by Capital IQ estimated $0.31.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ARHS SIX HBI XLP XLY

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

MTNewswires

Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

Learn More

More from MTNewswires

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular