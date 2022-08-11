Consumer Sector Update for 08/11/2022: ARHS, SIX, HBI, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were higher pre-bell Thursday, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) up 0.5% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) 1.2% higher.

Arhaus (ARHS) stock was gaining nearly 30% after it reported Q2 adjusted earnings of $0.28 per diluted share, up from $0.25 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.12.

Six Flags Entertainment (SIX) shares were almost 14% lower after it reported fiscal Q2 net earnings of $0.53 per diluted share, down from $0.81 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1.01.

Hanesbrands (HBI) shares were slipping past 4% after it reported Q2 adjusted earnings from continuing operations of $0.28 per diluted share, down from $0.47 a year ago. Four analysts polled by Capital IQ estimated $0.31.

