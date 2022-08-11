Consumer Sector Update for 08/11/2022: ARHS, DIS, SONO

Consumer stocks were mixed in Thursday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) climbing 0.6% and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) was slipping less than 0.1%.

In company news, Arhaus (ARHS) added nearly 27% after the home furnishings retailer reported non-GAAP net income of $0.28 per share, up from $0.25 a year earlier and breezing past the $0.12 per share Street view. Net sales for the June quarter also exceeded analyst estimates.

Walt Disney Co (DIS) was 5.8% higher after the media and entertainment conglomerate reported non-GAAP net income and revenue for its fiscal Q3 topping year-ago comparisons and analyst forecasts. The company added 14.4 million Disney+ subscriptions during the quarter, increasing the total number of subscriptions for the streaming platform to 221 million.

Sonos (SONO) slumped almost 25% after the consumer audio equipment company reported non-GAAP net income of $0.19 per share in Q3, down from $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year and trailing the Capital IQ consensus by $0.02 per share. Net sales declined 1.8%, also lagging Wall Street estimates, and the company is now projecting between $1.73 billion to $1.76 billion in fiscal 2022 revenue compared with its prior forecast range of $1.95 billion to $2 billion and the $1.96 billion analyst mean.

