Consumer Sector Update for 08/11/2020: SBGI,GOOS,GOOS.TO,IAC

Consumer stocks were broadly mixed this afternoon, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF slipping 0.1% while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF was posting a 1% gain.

In company news, Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI) climbed almost 6% after Tuesday agreeing to settle three derivative lawsuits stemming from its failed purchase of Tribune Media. As part of the settlement, Tribune Media's insurers will pay $20.5 million into a settlement fund for Sinclair, which agreed to certain corporate governance measures. Sinclair executive board chairman Smith also will give back 638,298 Class A common shares he received in February.

Canada Goose Holdings (GOOS) fell 4% after the luxury winter-wear company said the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic likely will continue to affect sales during its current Q2 ending in September, warning it expects a "significant revenue decline" for the period. It also declined to provide an FY21 financial forecast, citing the same market uncertainties.

IAC/Interactive Group (IAC) also dropped more than 5% after the media and internet company reported a surprise $1.13 per share net loss for its Q2 ended June 30, reversing a $0.16 per share profit during the same quarter last year and missing the Capital IQ consensus looking for a $1.47 per share profit on a GAAP basis.

