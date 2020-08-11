Consumer Sector Update for 08/11/2020: NLS,SBGI,GOOS,GOOS.TO,IAC

Consumer stocks were ending mixed this afternoon, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF slipping 0.6% while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF was hanging on to less thana 0.1% gain.

In company news, Nautilus Group (NLS) outmuscled most of the Tuesday markets, rising nearly 15% in late trade after the exercise-equipment company unexpectedly swung to a $0.56 per share Q2 profit, reversing a $0.33 per share net loss during the year-ago period and beating the Capital IQ consensus estimate of a $0.09 per share net loss. Revenue climbed almost 96% to $114.2 million, bolstered by increased demand for its Bowflex and Schwinn at-home fitness lines, and also crushed the $74.2 million analyst mean.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI) climbed almost 4% after Tuesday agreeing to settle three derivative lawsuits stemming from its failed purchase of Tribune Media. As part of the settlement, Tribune Media's insurers will pay $20.5 million into a settlement fund for Sinclair, which agreed to certain corporate governance measures. Sinclair executive board chairman David Smith also will give back 638,298 Class A common shares he received in February.

Canada Goose Holdings (GOOS) fell over 5% after the luxury winter-wear company said the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic likely will continue to affect sales during its current Q2 ending in September, warning it expects a "significant revenue decline" for the period. It also declined to provide an FY21 financial forecast, citing the same market uncertainties.

IAC/Interactive Group (IAC) also dropped nearly 8% after the media and internet company reported a surprise $1.13 per share net loss for its Q2 ended June 30, reversing a $0.16 per share profit during the same quarter last year and missing the Capital IQ consensus looking for a $1.47 per share profit on a GAAP basis.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.