Consumer Sector Update for 08/11/2020: GOOS, SYY, IHG, XLP, XLY

Consumer firms were advancing pre-bell Tuesday. Shares of the consumer staples S&P 500 (XLP) ETF were climbing by 0.47% and the consumer discretionary (XLY) ETF was recently trading 0.96% higher.

Canada Goose Holdings (GOOS) was down more than 7% as it booked fiscal Q1 adjusted loss of C$0.35 ($0.26) per share, which is wider than its loss of C$0.21 per share in the comparable 2019 period. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ were expecting an adjusted loss of C$0.42 per share for the quarter ended June 28.

Sysco (SYY) was declining more than 2% after it reported premarket an adjusted net loss of $0.29 per share in its fiscal Q4 compared with earnings of $1.10 per share in the corresponding 2019 period. The quarterly loss was narrower than the Capital IQ-compiled consensus estimate for a loss per share of $0.31.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (IHG) was up almost 4% after reporting H1 adjusted EPS of $0.14, compared with $1.49 a year earlier. The average estimate of analysts surveyed by Capital IQ had called for an adjusted net loss of $0.04 per share.

