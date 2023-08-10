News & Insights

Markets
DIS

Consumer Sector Update for 08/10/2023: DIS, TPR, YETI, CPRI

August 10, 2023 — 02:04 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Consumer stocks were lower Thursday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) down 0.1% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) down 0.2%.

In company news, Disney (DIS) shares were more than 4% higher. The company missed revenue expectations and saw a drop in domestic paid subscribers to Disney+, but said segment growth in parks and experiences remained "healthy." Additionally, it plans to raise the price of its Disney+ and ESPN+ streaming services.

Tapestry (TPR) slumped almost 16%. The company agreed to buy Michael Kors and Versace parent company Capri (CPRI) in a deal worth $8.5 billion, creating a global luxury and fashion brand. Capri shares jumped past 56%.

Yeti (YETI) shares surged more than 17% after the company lifted its full-year earnings outlook, despite taking a sales hit in Q2 from a voluntary recall of some products.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

DIS
TPR
YETI
CPRI

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.