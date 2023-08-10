Consumer Sector Update for 08/10/2023: DIS, TPR, YETI, CPRI

Consumer stocks were lower Thursday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) down 0.1% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) down 0.2%.

In company news, Disney (DIS) shares were more than 4% higher. The company missed revenue expectations and saw a drop in domestic paid subscribers to Disney+, but said segment growth in parks and experiences remained "healthy." Additionally, it plans to raise the price of its Disney+ and ESPN+ streaming services.

Tapestry (TPR) slumped almost 16%. The company agreed to buy Michael Kors and Versace parent company Capri (CPRI) in a deal worth $8.5 billion, creating a global luxury and fashion brand. Capri shares jumped past 56%.

Yeti (YETI) shares surged more than 17% after the company lifted its full-year earnings outlook, despite taking a sales hit in Q2 from a voluntary recall of some products.

